Titans' Treylon Burks Carted Off Field ... After Suffering Scary Injury

Tennessee Titans star Treylon Burks was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field after suffering a scary injury during Thursday night's game ... but, thankfully, he now appears to be doing OK.

The terrifying moment happened late in the fourth quarter of Tennessee's tilt with the Steelers in Pittsburgh ... when Burks attempted to make a circus catch to keep a late-game Titans drive alive.

Scary: #Titans WR Treylon Burks went down on this play and didn’t move since.



He was taken off on a backboard.



You see this play happen all the time. Never know what can happen. pic.twitter.com/NdfmAf1eby — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 3, 2023 @AryePulli

The 23-year-old jumped up for the ball, grabbed it with two hands ... but when he came crashing to the grass, it slipped from his grasp as his head and neck slammed violently into the ground.

Burks lay motionless for several moments ... before trainers and medical personnel rushed to stabilize him.

The wide receiver -- a former first-round pick -- was eventually taken to the locker room ... where Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he was showing positive signs of recovery.

"He's alert, moving," Vrabel told reporters after the game. "I'll have more of an update hopefully tomorrow, but he's back there being evaluated. But, I would say that the way it looked -- it's probably better than how it looked."