Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Morphed into this mashed-up man is a musician and daddy who sings rock-pop, performs guitar vocals and has even done some acting! He may be snubbing his nose at you, so you have every right to clap back and pop this sucker back to its original form!

He and his bros have been touring around the world for a minute now, and they're hittin' Idaho this weekend, but he first stepped onto the scene way back in the early 2000s ... Since then, 'Not much has changed, but they live underwater.'