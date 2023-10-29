Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this freshly cut jack-o-lantern is an actress and singer who takes spooky to a whole 'nother level! She's so hooked on Halloween ... she's explored witchcraft, spirits and even ghost hunting. 'Put your sneakers on' and see if you've got what it takes to smash this scrambled star!

All month long, this pumpkin head has been sharing festive content, leaving her 50+ million Instagram followers with anticipation for this year's costumes ... 'Cat Woman,' "Ghostbusters" and "Alice in Wonderland" are just a few (of the many) iconic looks this Disney star has slayed over the years.