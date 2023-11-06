TMZ's High Roller Sweepstakes, Win Ultimate VIP Package At Palms Casino Resort In Las Vegas
11/6/2023 12:10 AM PT
SPONSORED BY PALMS CASINO RESORT
TMZ is giving away the chance for you to visit Vegas like a true VIP, as part of our High Roller Sweepstakes ... spending 3 days at Palms Casino Resort like an A-lister!
All you gotta do is watch "TMZ on TV" and "TMZ Live" weekdays to be in the running to win -- with exclusive access to the #1 nightlife scene in the world.
That's right, the winner and a guest will receive a domestic round-trip flight to Las Vegas and a limo from the airport to the resort.
That's not all -- you'll get 24-hour butler service for 3 days and 2 nights in the Blush Suite at Palms Resort, which features VIP check-in, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a rose-gold beauty bar.
The grand prize winner will feel like a high roller with their own VIP table at Ghostbar on the 55th floor of Palms' Ivory Tower. You can also hang at the SOAK Pool with a one-day complimentary cabana.
The lucky winner gets to cash in on a ton of credits during their stay -- including $500 in Free Play at Palms Casino, $500 credit for world-class treatments at The Spa and Salon at Palms, and $500 retail credit to snag some souvenirs.
You'll even get 2 tickets to the show of your choice at the Pearl Theater, Vegas' leading venue for top bands, comedians, and more.
Here's how you enter ... watch "TMZ on TV" and "TMZ Live" weekdays through Friday to get the word of the day and visit https://tmzsweepstakes.com/ or text the word to 55225. The more you enter the more chances you have to win. It's that simple!
