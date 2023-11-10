Jason Oppenheim Says NFLers Would Make Great Realtors, Recruits Aaron Rodgers

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jason Oppenheim says NFL players would make great realtors ... and he's already hoping one of the league's biggest superstars will eventually join his team one day!!

"Aaron Rodgers," he told TMZ Sports out in LA on Friday. "Absolutely!"

The "Selling Sunset" star says he's convinced guys playing in Roger Goodell's world would do just fine in his ... explaining their contact list could lead them to some big scores in the housing market.

Oppenheim didn't say why Rodgers was currently his top choice to join The Oppenheim Group ... but he did tell us making it in real estate requires someone to be "smart" and "driven" -- two traits the Jets QB obviously possesses.

Oppenheim's talk with us about the NFL didn't stop there, though ... he also told us he would love to represent some footballers in their future hunts for homes -- hinting that some of his beloved Commanders might ultimately become his clients someday.