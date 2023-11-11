German Man's Door Pounded By Pro-Palestine Protester Over Israeli Flag

Play video content X / @finn_wandhoff

A German man had his front door pounded on by an angry pro-Palestine protester after the guy flew an Israeli flag from his balcony ... this as a demonstration was going on outside.

Check out this wild video that was taken and posted by a man named Finn Wandhoff, who lives in Berlin and who was watching a massive pro-Palestine rally take place right outside his apartment Saturday evening. It seems he decided to voice his own view symbolically.

Finn says he flew a flag of Israel from outside his window -- a moment he says precipitated this door-pounding by minutes -- and it seems somebody outside saw it and didn't like it.

Here's the sequence of events, per Wandhoff -- he says he was flying the flag and playing Israel's national anthem from his apartment before the huge crowd came by ... which he claims spurred police to come up to his unit and demand he stop, but he didn't.

Once the protesters rolled through, Wandhoff says he again flew the flag ... which he says then led to this man running upstairs and demanding entry. He says he then called cops to report this but alleges the police told him he was being "clearly provocative" here.