Sixers Tyrese Maxey Dedicates 50-Pt Game To Kelly Oubre Jr. After Hit-And-Run

Sixers Tyrese Maxey Dedicates 50-Pt Game To Oubre Jr. ... After NBA Star Hit By Car
11/13/2023 7:22 AM PT
Tyrese Maxey's thoughts were elsewhere after scoring 50 points in the Sixers win Sunday ... he dedicated the career-best performance to teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. after the star guard was badly hurt in a hit-and-run accident the day before.
As we previously reported, Oubre Jr. -- who joined the 76ers in September -- suffered broken ribs and other injuries when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in Philly on Saturday, hospitalizing the NBA star.
The Sixers played the Pacers the day after the accident ... and Maxey went off, dropping 50 points, with 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks!
It was Maxey's best game, but he gave the shine to his teammate and friend.
"Man, this had nothing to do with me," the guard told a reporter after the 137-126 win. "This all Kelly Oubre, man."
"We praying for him. I love my dog, I just met him but I love him. Hope he gets well soon."
The Sixers -- who are currently leading the Eastern Conference with an 8-1 record -- tried to reach Oubre, who is home now, after the win but sent him a video message instead.
"Get better soon, KO," Sixers coach Nick Nurse said while recording the clip.
Oubre -- averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds with the Sixers -- is going to be out for a while ... though the team is hopeful he can return before the end of the season.
Police are investigating the incident ... and the driver has not yet been taken into custody.