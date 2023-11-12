76ers Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Stuck By Car in Philadelphia Hit & Run

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
76ers Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Struck by Car in Philly Hit & Run ... Hospitalized, Broken Bones

11/12/2023 10:26 AM PT
Kelly Oubre Jr
Kelly Oubre Jr. is in the hospital and on the mend after getting struck by a car in a hit-and-run in the city he plays for -- and while it sounds like he'll recover ... he's banged up.

According to the Philadelphia 76ers -- on which Oubre is a starter -- their 27-year-old star player fell victim to a reckless driver Saturday night in the Center City neighborhood of Philly ... where Oubre was out and about, it seems, during a night off in the team's schedule.

Kelly Oubre Jr
The details of what exactly happened are a little murky at the moment ... but it sounds like he got hit at the corner of Broad and Locust Street, with the vehicle in question fleeing the scene without a trace. As a result of the hit, Oubre is said to have sustained some injuries.

Shams Charania reports the SF/G is dealing with broken ribs, bruises and other abrasions ... and he's currently hospitalized. Team personnel, including Prez Daryl Morey, showed up last night to visit him ... obviously, he's going to be out for a while.

Cops are investigating the hit-and-run ... so far, no suspects or persons of interest have been ID'd. Shortly before the incident, Oubre was photographed posing with a young fan.

