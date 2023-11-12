76ers Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Stuck By Car in Philadelphia Hit & Run

Kelly Oubre Jr. is in the hospital and on the mend after getting struck by a car in a hit-and-run in the city he plays for -- and while it sounds like he'll recover ... he's banged up.

According to the Philadelphia 76ers -- on which Oubre is a starter -- their 27-year-old star player fell victim to a reckless driver Saturday night in the Center City neighborhood of Philly ... where Oubre was out and about, it seems, during a night off in the team's schedule.

The details of what exactly happened are a little murky at the moment ... but it sounds like he got hit at the corner of Broad and Locust Street, with the vehicle in question fleeing the scene without a trace. As a result of the hit, Oubre is said to have sustained some injuries.

Shams Charania reports the SF/G is dealing with broken ribs, bruises and other abrasions ... and he's currently hospitalized. Team personnel, including Prez Daryl Morey, showed up last night to visit him ... obviously, he's going to be out for a while.

Prayers up to @KELLYOUBREJR! Here’s a pic he took with my cousin last night. Y’all know him as a great hooper, but anyone that’s close to him knows he’s one of the best people you’ll ever meet pic.twitter.com/ezHDIdBA4M — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) November 12, 2023 @DrewHanlen