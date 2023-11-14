Eight Minors Arrested in Las Vegas Beating Death of 17-Year-Old Jonathan Lewis

Eight high school students in Las Vegas are facing murder charges after being arrested in connection with the fatal beating of fellow student Jonathan Lewis.

The 17-year-old died earlier this month as a result of blunt force trauma injuries suffered in a beatdown near Rancho High School ... and the Clark County coroner's office listed the manner of death as a homicide, leading to a slew of arrests.

Cops in Sin City announced Tuesday all 8 arrested are between the ages of 13 and 17 ... and they're students at Rancho High.

With the assistance of the FBI, cops took all 8 students into custody Tuesday morning ... and law enforcement is still working to identify 2 more teens believed to be involved in the fatal beatdown.

The incident happened Nov. 1 after school let out, and video shows Jonathan getting beaten by a bunch of students. Police say the fight started over stolen wireless headphones and possibly a stolen vape pen ... with everyone agreeing to meet in an alley and fight over it.

While the video appears to show Jonathan, who is white, getting swarmed by mostly Black kids ... cops say the incident is not being considered a hate crime -- but note the beating was "void of humanity."