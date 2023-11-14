Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

UFC Advertiser Tried Pressuring Dana White Into Removing Pro-Trump Video

Dana White Cursed Out UFC Advertiser ... For Asking Him To Remove Pro-Trump Video

11/14/2023 12:21 PM PT
dana white donald trump
TMZ.com

A major UFC advertiser once tried to strong-arm Dana White into taking down a pro-Donald Trump video off his personal social media page ... infuriating the CEO.

Dana's response?? "F*** YOU!"

White was recently a guest on Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" podcast ... when he relayed the shocking story.

"I posted a video for Trump. Right? On my personal social media, and one of our big sponsors called and said, 'Take that down.' Know what I said? 'Go f*** yourself. You vote for whoever you wanna vote for, and I'll vote for whoever I want to vote for.' That's how this works."

"I don't even care who you vote for. It's none of my f***ing business. But f*** you. Don't ever f***ing call me and tell me who to vote for!" White emphatically said.

Dana didn't name the company, but whoever made the ask obviously was clueless to who they were dealing with ... 'cause White and Trump are tight. The men go way back to White's early UFC days ... more than a decade before DT even considered running for office.

Even if his bond with 45 wasn't what it is, Dana's made it crystal clear he won't meddle in the political views of others, a belief that's seemingly become rare these days.

dana white donald trump
Getty

Theo also told a similar, politically related story involving now-Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., who was also recently on Von's show.

While the ep did big numbers, clearly not everyone was pumped for RFK Jr.'s appearance ... namely Peloton.

Yes, the exercise equipment makers ... who according to the comedian, wanted their ad pulled from his ep.

"Peloton were the people who wanted the ad out," Von said.

This didn't sit well with Dana.

"Peloton sells stationary bikes and they have a problem with Robert F. Kennedy? F*** you, Peloton. Who the f*** are they? Are you f***ing kidding me? F***ing Peloton calling bitching about Robert Kennedy."

Free speech ...

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later