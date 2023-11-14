Victor Wembanyama Debut Jersey Hits Auction ... Bidding Soars To $50K On 1st Day

One of the most important pieces of memorabilia from Victor Wembanyama's NBA career -- a jersey he wore during his first-ever Spurs game -- has just gone up for auction ... and so far, bidders are showing they really want the item.

In its first day on the block, the threads that the 19-year-old phenom rocked in San Antonio's season-opener on Oct. 25 have already received 25 bids .... with a high $50,000 so far.

Experts at Sotheby's -- which is hosting the auction as part of its new partnership with the NBA -- previously anticipated the jersey would sell for between $80,000-$120,000 ... though if the early interest is any indication, it seems there's a good chance it could exceed that figure.

Of course, it shouldn't surprise many if it does ... given the start of Wemby's career.

The 7-foot-4 power forward -- who many have touted as the best prospect since LeBron James -- has tallied 19.7 points per game to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 blocks through his first 10 contests -- all historic numbers.

As for how he did the night he wore the jersey that's up for sale ... Wembanyama had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block, although San Antonio ended up losing to Dallas.

The jersey -- listed as size 52 with a plus-4 length -- will stay up on the auction block until Nov. 21 ... giving collectors about seven more days to scrounge together all their change to make their best run at buying it.