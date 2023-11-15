Balenciaga Slammed For Selling $925 Towel Skirt

Balenciaga is being hung out to dry for a new designer item the company is selling ... a skirt made from a cotton towel with a whopping $925 price tag.

The high fashion house is being dragged online for its pricy new towel skirt, with folks on social media having a field day at Balenciaga's expense.

The $925 towel skirt is part of the brand's Spring 2024 Collection, Balenciaga started taking preorders Tuesday and lots of folks are wondering what the heck is going on.

Among the mean tweets ... "Nah Balenciaga a towel skirt? 😭 who the f*** is the creative director over there" and "Balenciaga is selling a towel wrapped around somebody’s waist as a skirt for $925 😂😂😂 please be f****** for real."

Balenciaga says the $925 towel skirt is held up by 2 buttons inside the waistline and an adjustable belt with a buckle inside ... and it's made in Italy and has to be dry cleaned.

The model on the Balenciaga website is wearing the towel skirt over a pair of $1,950 cargo pants and a $1,000 zip-up hoodie.

Naturally, some social media users say they can achieve the same look for way less ... like a $5 towel from Target.

The $925 price tag seems to be the main gripe here, but one woman says ... "A TOWEL SKIRT AS A FASHION STATEMENT?!?! Please THATS SO UGLY 😭 why balenciaga ?????"