Ravens Fans Chant 'F*** Joe Burrow' After Injury in TNF Game

A group of Baltimore Ravens fans had no problem adding insult to injury after Thursday Night Football, literally ... after the Bengals superstar quarterback left the game with an injured wrist, they chanted "F*** Joe Burrow" on live TV!

The Bengals QB was forced out of the game during the first half of TNF with a mysterious wrist injury ... and was eventually ruled out.

Of course, Burrow's absence was felt on the field, and the Ravens won the game, 34-20.

Joe Burrow trying to throw pic.twitter.com/04F1zc7HH0 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 17, 2023 @cjzero

The Ravens fans weren't content with the win ... after the game, they made it clear they're no fan of JB.

"F*** Joe Burrow! F*** Joe Burrow!" fans yelled during Prime's post-game broadcast.

The chants were captured loud and clear on the stream ... and many football fans weren't happy with their actions.

"This is actually embarrassing," a fellow B-more fan said on X. "As a Baltimore Ravens fan since '96, I am ashamed of my fellow fans. Wishing Joe Burrow a speedy recovery."

But, the Bengals may have other issues besides Ravens fans ... the NFL has launched an investigation into the team after they posted a video on social media ahead of the game that appeared to show JB wearing a brace on his hand prior to the game. The Bengals eventually removed the post.