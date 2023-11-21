Britney Spears Pays Fine to Avoid Court for Traffic Violation

Britney Spears isn't fighting a traffic ticket she got last month -- coughing up the dough to make it all go away -- and shelling out a little extra for educational driving purposes, too.

The pop star paid a $332 fine over a traffic violation she was dinged for in early October out in Ventura County after allegedly crossing over double lines while cruising.

On top of the fine itself, it looks like BS also paid around $400 for traffic school ... a common route to take to avoid gaining a point on your license.

As we reported ... Britney paid even more cash the month prior over yet another driving incident. There, we were told she got pulled over for speeding ... and was ultimately ticketed for driving without a valid license or proof of insurance.

In that case, Brit forked over more than $1,100 to put that matter to bed.

Play video content 10/6/23 TMZ.com