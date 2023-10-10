Britney Spears Ticketed for Driving Without License and Insurance

Britney Spears got busted on the road last month -- receiving a slap on the wrist for driving without some crucial documentation in her vehicle ... TMZ has confirmed.

The pop star was pulled over on Sept. 10 by a CHP officer in Ventura County -- where she got cited for two infractions ... according to court records. One of the violations was for driving without a valid license in her possession, the other was for driving without proof of insurance.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Britney was first pulled over for speeding in her white Mercedes, going 61 mph in a 40 mph zone. We're told Britney was cooperative during the stop, and was given a warning for her speed.

Fortunately for her, she'll be able to deal with the infractions by paying a fine by Oct. 24. The total she owes ... $1,140.

Play video content 9/25/23 Instagram / @britneyspears

The traffic infraction certainly isn't great, but there's a lot happening in Britney's life with everything else going on with her these days ... y'know, knives and all.