Britney Spears Ticketed for Driving Without License and Insurance
Britney Spears Ticketed for No License, Insurance
10/10/2023 1:20 PM PT
Britney Spears got busted on the road last month -- receiving a slap on the wrist for driving without some crucial documentation in her vehicle ... TMZ has confirmed.
The pop star was pulled over on Sept. 10 by a CHP officer in Ventura County -- where she got cited for two infractions ... according to court records. One of the violations was for driving without a valid license in her possession, the other was for driving without proof of insurance.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Britney was first pulled over for speeding in her white Mercedes, going 61 mph in a 40 mph zone. We're told Britney was cooperative during the stop, and was given a warning for her speed.
Fortunately for her, she'll be able to deal with the infractions by paying a fine by Oct. 24. The total she owes ... $1,140.
The traffic infraction certainly isn't great, but there's a lot happening in Britney's life with everything else going on with her these days ... y'know, knives and all.
Mind you, this isn't the first time Britney's ran into trouble on the road -- remember, she needed assistance last year after her car ran out of gas ... and she wasn't dinged there.