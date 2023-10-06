Britney Spears Escapes to Private Island After Knife Dancing Disaster
10/6/2023 1:00 AM PT
Britney Spears needed some serious rest and relaxation after becoming the target of social media criticism for dancing with knives ... and decided the best place to escape was a private island.
Sources close to the pop star tell TMZ, she and a group of friends took off to the famous Brando hotel in French Polynesia this past weekend.
Britney shared a quick video of herself and some pals in a private plane as they flew over the crystal blue water near the resort.
Fans speculated one of the men onboard the plane, and sitting closest to Britney, could be a new love interest, but our sources say that's not the case ... they're simply acquaintances.
Of course, it's no surprise why Britney might have wanted to escape.
She took a ton of heat for posting multiple videos dancing with knives, a stunt that even prompted a police response for a welfare check. Britney has maintained the knives were fake, but some disagree.
If the Brando sounds familiar ... it's the same spot Beyoncé recently rented out for her birthday during a small break from her "Renaissance" tour. Kim Kardashian also took a group of her closest friends and family members there for her 40th birthday.
The resort features a bunch of private villas, offering anywhere from one to four-bedroom accommodations.
Beyoncé rented out the cream of the crop for her bday bash ... a villa with a private pool which usually goes for about $20,000 per night.
Unclear how much Britney plunked down, but it certainly ain't cheap.