Beyoncé Celebrates Birthday on Private Island with Friends and Family

Beyoncé Bday Party on Private Island Rents Out Chunk o' Villas

9/14/2023 1:00 AM PT

Beyoncé is still in the middle of her hugely successful "Renaissance" tour, but that didn't stop her from taking a little break to get some serious privacy to celebrate her birthday.

Beyonce's Birthday Hideaway
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the singer rented out a spot called Mermaid Bay -- a string of 11 villas located within The Brando, a private island resort for the ultra-rich in French Polynesia.

Beyonce Birthday Hideaway Property
Our sources say Beyoncé and crew arrived at the property September 5, and stayed at least through Friday the 8th ... with adults and kids all in tow.


As for her accommodations, we're told Beyoncé and Jay-Z stayed in the Bay's main residence -- a 4-bedroom villa that goes for around $20K per night -- and the rest of their group stayed among the 10 other villas ... which have 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options.

9/4/23
BIRTHDAY BEY

Of course, Beyoncé's actual birthday was September 4, and she celebrated it with Diana Ross and about 70,000 fans -- so the private island retreat looks like the perfect destination to unwind before taking on her 42nd year.

Celebs At Beyonce's World Renaissance Tour
Beyoncé was back on tour in Vancouver Monday night ... so it's back on the grind after some serious rest and relaxation.

