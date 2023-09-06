Britney Spears Having Fun in Cabo San Lucas Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Play video content BACKGRID

Britney Spears is getting over Sam Asghari by getting on a plane ... and, at least on the surface, she doesn't seem to be sweating the divorce as she has fun down in Cabo San Lucas.

The singer was showing off some moves at a bar called Baja Diablo ... where she was feeling the music Sunday, along with her bodyguard and a female friend in red. The bodyguard was definitely multitasking -- taking a phone call, dancing with Brit and, of course, watching her back.

Britney's dancing was a bit toned down compared to the moves she normally shares online ... but she was hardly shy as other bar patrons watched her.

Of course, some people were definitely trying to grab a moment, or photo, but Britney's security waved them off as they yelled out her name.

As we reported, Britney certainly hasn't been sulking since Sam filed for divorce last month -- despite saying she was "a little shocked" ... she's shared some old footage of her havin' fun with some shirtless men, and also posted a topless video of herself.

TMZ broke the story, Sam called things off after he believed Britney was cheating on him with a staffer at their home ... and they've cut off all contact with each other.