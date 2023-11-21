Davido Commends Grammys' New 'African' Award, Says Afrobeats and R&B Different

Play video content TMZ.com

Davido's one of the league leaders when it comes to Afrobeats music, and his efforts are paying off -- he recently nabbed 3 Grammy noms, including an historic one for the Academy's inaugural Best African Performance award.

The "Unavailable" crooner made time to break bread with TMZ Hip Hop Monday in NYC, and told us he has zero reservations about the Grammys botching his homegrown category.

He's nominated alongside several musicians he respects -- Asake, Arya Starr, Burna Boy and Tyla -- and considers them all hardworking, just like himself. Fact is, he's had to hop some serious hurdles just to be in Grammy contention.

Davido suffered a tragic loss in October 2022 when his 3-year-old son Ifeanyi drowned in their home swimming pool.

He grieved privately, and bounced back this past March by dropping his album "Timeless," which also earned a pair of Grammy noms to bring his tally to 3 ... Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance!!!

He and his wife Chioma welcomed twins last month, a boy and a girl, and he tells us their hands have been full taking care of the new blessings!!!

We also got Davido's take on the definition of Afrobeats ... the genre's popularity has exploded in the last few years with some people like Michael Blackson predicting it to be rap music's successor ... while others have dismissed it as watered-down R&B.