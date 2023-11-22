Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Splits From Kevin Harrington, End Engagement

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are going their separate ways ... just a year after they got engaged.

The split was reportedly amicable, with conversations during the wedding planning process playing a part in the duo realizing they wanted different things in life.

"While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths," a rep for the TV chef told People ... adding, "They both remain focused on work and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time."

Antoni and brand strategy director Kevin started dating in July 2019 ... unexpectedly shacking up together in Austin, Texas, less than half a year later due to the COVID pandemic ... which appeared to work wonders for their fledgling romance.

Things seemed blissful for the pair as recently as September ... with Antoni venturing to Blackberry Mountain in Walland, TN with pals such as "Queer Eye" costar Tan France, Gigi Hadid, and Benji Pasek for his bachelor weekend.