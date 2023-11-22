Brenda Lee Sings 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' On Plane Intercom

Play video content

We've seen a lot of downright insanity on airplanes lately -- with fights, threats of urination and demonic possession -- so it's super refreshing to see Brenda Lee singing her hit holiday song and bringing some joy to the skies.

The 78-year-old singer was recently the star of her flight when she hopped on the cabin intercom to sing 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' -- her most famous song, and one of the most beloved Christmas-time tracks of all time, with December right around the corner.

The other passengers certainly enjoyed the performance ... and honestly, it was super cute.

Now, in stark contrast to that are other in-flight episodes that have been making news lately -- including one woman wailing and fighting to get back to her seat ... as well as another brouhaha where a woman threatened to take a leak right there in the aisle.

In both of those ugly moments ... you could say there was a major lack of holiday cheer.

Fortunately for the folks on this particular plane, they had Brenda there to help make the flight delightful and nightmare-free.

