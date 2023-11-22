Renowned Vet Breaks Down Mystery Dog Illness in America
11/22/2023 1:49 PM PT
There's a mystery illness going around affecting dogs all over the country -- and it can turn deadly if owners aren't careful -- which is why one vet has a lot of good advice to offer.
Dr. Lindsey Ganzer -- a longtime vet and the CEO of North Springs Veterinary Referral Center in Colorado -- explained what people can do for their pooches as this inexplicable disease circulates throughout the U.S. and puts doggos under the weather.
The symptoms for this mystery affliction are similar to what humans might consider a common cold -- but in this case ... they tend to linger a lot longer, and in some rare cases -- have even led to doggy death.
Dr. Ganzer has a good explanation for what this new illness is and what it isn't -- notably, she says while it starts out by resembling kennel cough ... it can end up taking a slightly more sinister turn by plaguing canines with pneumonia, if it goes untreated.
Those extreme instances aren't that common ... but it's certainly something to be mindful of. Dr. Ganzer says the scientific community is trying to pinpoint exactly what this is, and whether it's bacterial or not. But, in any case, she has some tips on how to keep dogs healthy.