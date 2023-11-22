69-Year-Old Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen at Nudist Colony in Minnesota

A 69-year-old man sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a Minnesota nudist colony over the summer … and he’s now facing criminal charges for his alleged perversions.

Last week, Steven Wicklund appeared in an Anoka County court after he was charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly abusing the 14-year-old girl in July at Oakwood Club near Stacy, Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported, quoting a criminal complaint.

Here’s how it all went down per the complaint … the girl was brought by her grandparents to the "family-friendly" nudist colony, where she encountered Wicklund, who was described as a “family friend.” The colony enforces a strict no-sex policy, while offering non-clothing activities.

While the two were in the clubhouse, they allegedly started touching each other’s bodies as Wicklund assured her “it was fine and normal.”

When the girl asked him to stop, Wicklund allegedly ignored her, placing her hand on his genitalia. He also allegedly sent her sexually explicit text messages and requests for naked photos of her and her friends.

One message read, “Have you been masturbating or having sex with your girlfriend?”

The girl’s mom later found the texts, turning them over to the sheriff’s office, which launched an investigation.