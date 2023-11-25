Ex-USC Coach Alex Grinch Lists $4.45 Million Home Weeks After Firing

Former USC Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is wasting no time getting out of town -- TMZ Sports has learned the coach is parting ways with his $4.45 million Palos Verdes pad just two weeks after getting fired.

Grinch's soon-to-be former home -- located in the Malaga Cove neighborhood -- has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a gourmet chef's kitchen and a patio with an incredible ocean view.

The place was built in 1961 but was completely remodeled just last year ... with new hardwood floors, Dutch and French doors, a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances and a custom beverage center.

The backyard is perfect for hosting gatherings ... with a ton of space for outdoor activities.

The pics of the home show some of Grinch's framed jerseys from his former coaching gigs with Washington State and Missouri ... but we take it those ain't coming with the sale.

Worth noting -- the place is just a 5-minute drive from Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley's $17 million mansion ... so that might explain why Grinch is in a rush to move on, considering he's the one who fired him.