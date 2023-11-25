Susan Sarandon's Son Asks Social Media to Stop Showing His Mom's Breasts

Susan Sarandon's son thanked his mom's supporters after her controversial Israel-Palestine speech, but one thing is really bugging him ... the darn video being shown of her breasts on social media.

Miles Robbins posted a message on X, addressing the issue he has with Susan's bosoms overshadowing the message she's trying to send about the Israel-Hamas war. Hamas rules over the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Play video content

Robbins said, “Ok I’m really grateful to see people on Twitter defending my mom amidst a new era of McCarthyist blacklisting but can you PLEASE stop using the clip of her getting her hair done with her honkers out.”

In the 12-second clip, the actress is sitting in a chair wearing a bra that barely covers her boobs with one supporter on X remarking, "susan sarandon uncompromised and absolutely thriving."

Another defender said, "From the River to the Ds, you will never censor Susan Sarandon's shakers."

Recently, Susan got herself into hot water after she spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally in NYC, saying, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

Her agents at United Talent Agency were so angered by her statements they dropped her.