Target Roasted for Black Friday Signage Covering Exact Same Prices

TikTokers are hitting Target to prove the big box store's Black Friday deals may not be what they seem -- showing off some sticker prices as being equal ... regardless of the day.

There's a viral trend on the app right now -- namely, Gen Z'ers going to their local bullseye center and wading through the Black Friday sales that were going on yesterday. Based on what they're capturing though ... they seem to be suggesting clever marketing is afoot.

Check out the video and you'll see what we mean ... in at least three instances, people are removing the "Black Friday Deals" signage -- which features one price -- and revealing the price tag that's covered up in the background. In the examples seen here, they're the same.

One girl hit a pallet with TVs, and the Black Friday mark-down has it pegged at $429. But when she removes the holiday price card, the regular card behind it has a matching number. In other words, she's suggesting there is no real deal at play here ... just new cardstock.

Another dude does something similar, but over in the clothes section ... where he peels back a sticker price for a pair of pants -- which then shows it's been upped in price from $25 to $30 ... so, the guy's implying Target's price-gouged to make it seem like folks are saving.

While most people are wise to this sorta thing -- companies tweaking prices and signage to capitalize on a holiday -- these young'ns seem to think they've uncovered Watergate! 😅