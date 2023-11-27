Shakira Reportedly Pays Extra $7 Million Amid New Tax Investigation

Shakira isn't out of the woods on the tax front -- Spain is coming after her again in a separate probe, and she's had to pay millions as prosecutors keep digging ... this per a new report.

We know Shakira settled her criminal case with the Spanish government last week -- having shelled out around $27 million to receive a lighter sentence after copping to tax fraud charges between 2012 and 2014 ... with an in-court acknowledgment she made before a judge.

Play video content 11/20/23 AP

However, according to a recent story from Spanish newspaper El Periodico -- she ain't done just yet ... 'cause now, prosecutors are drilling down on alleged tax fraud from 2018, which is a completely different case than what was dealt with just 6 days ago.

The outlet says Shakira has "deposited" an extra $7.2 million in this new investigation -- although it's unclear if this is just a bond, of sorts, she's forking over to stay out of trouble ... or if it's a straight-up new settlement amount she's paying to make the charges go away.

El Periodico, which is citing anonymous court sources here, makes it seem like this latest cash payment is a gesture from Shakira to receive further leniency when the case eventually wraps up ... which is a little strange and quite different than how we do things here in the States. The outlet notes, though, that her paying this isn't exactly an admission of guilt.

If this is true, and she ends up losing this $7.2 million down the line ... that would mean, all told, she's paid about $34 million or so to clear up her tax problems -- which have been dogging her for years.

Pretty shocking, to be honest ... but hey, we suppose this sorta thing can happen when you're as rich as she is. She's got an estimated net worth of about $300 million.