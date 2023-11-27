UFC Star Tony Ferguson Sentenced To Probation ... In Truck Wreck Case

UFC star Tony Ferguson has been sentenced to one year of probation in his truck wreck

case, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to court records, Ferguson was tagged with the punishment on Nov. 20, after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

The records show as part of the deal with officials, Ferguson pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of wet reckless driving upon a highway. In exchange, his DUI charge was dismissed.

As we reported, Ferguson had first been hit with the driving under the influence count in the spring ... after authorities alleged he drunkenly crashed his pickup truck into two parked cars outside of a Hollywood club just before 2 AM on May 7.

The scene was terrifying ... Ferguson's truck had ended up on its side after the alleged crash -- though, somehow, he and nobody else were injured.

Ferguson had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge in June.