UFC Star Tony Ferguson Sentenced To Probation In Truck Wreck Case
UFC Star Tony Ferguson Sentenced To Probation ... In Truck Wreck Case
11/27/2023 8:28 AM PT
UFC star Tony Ferguson has been sentenced to one year of probation in his truck wreck
case, TMZ Sports has confirmed.
According to court records, Ferguson was tagged with the punishment on Nov. 20, after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.
The records show as part of the deal with officials, Ferguson pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of wet reckless driving upon a highway. In exchange, his DUI charge was dismissed.
As we reported, Ferguson had first been hit with the driving under the influence count in the spring ... after authorities alleged he drunkenly crashed his pickup truck into two parked cars outside of a Hollywood club just before 2 AM on May 7.
UFC Star Tony Ferguson Charged W/ DUI After Truck Wreck, Pleads Not Guilty
The scene was terrifying ... Ferguson's truck had ended up on its side after the alleged crash -- though, somehow, he and nobody else were injured.
Ferguson had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge in June.
With the case behind him, the 39-year-old who last fought in July, is now slated to step into the Octagon next against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 on Dec. 16.