Luke Evans Shows Off Rippling Abs In Thirst Trap Shirtless IG

11/28/2023 7:11 AM PT
Luke Evans treated his IG fans to a thirst trap ... after shedding 17lbs in just 10 weeks.

The actor showed off his rippling abs in a scorchin' hot IG clip Monday ... rocking nothing but a pair of light wash torso-enhancing jeans.

Luke spilled the tea on his weight loss journey ... attributing it to the high-energy hustle of his West End role as the late Queen Mother's steward, William Tallon, in "Backstairs Billy" at London's Duke Of York theatre.

"Wanna burn body fat fast? DO A WEST END SHOW!!! Dropped 8kg in 10 weeks!! Only down side… it's BLOODY WINTER 🥶," the 44-year-old wrote in the caption ... crediting his fountain of youth to his cooling eye patches -- though no one really looking at those ...

The clip achieved what it set out to ... eliciting comments such as: "Damn!! Such a hottie!! 🔥🔥🔥" and "What a way to start the day. This is pure perfection 😍."

While Luke has clearly been leaving his all on the West End stage -- straight after tackling the physically demanding role in the action thriller "Echo 3" -- he's said that fitness plays a massive part in his life even when not working.

"Even if I’m absolutely shattered and I don’t want to go, I never regret training," he told TRAIN magazine. Hey, if it means more shirtless selfies ... we're not complaining.

