Glen Powell Goes Naked for Racy Men's Health Shoot

Glen Powell's got a treat for ya ... some clothing-optional shots that provide more than a glimpse of what Sydney Sweeney had to work with while they filmed down under. Poor girl, right?!?

Armed with a wide-brimmed hat to keep things PG-13, the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor bares his ass in a scorching-hot photo shoot for "Men's Health" magazine.

Some of the mag's other sexy snaps showcase his fine-tuned abs while jumping rope, trampolining and doing dumbbell push-ups.

Yup, it's just about fitness -- that's the ONLY reason anyone's looking at these pics. 😉

Alongside Glen's butt-baring shenanigans, he also talked to the fitness bible about his dating life ... specifically referring to the rumors about Sydney and himself when he said, "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I'm realizing is that's just a part of this gig now."

Remember, there was a lot of buzz earlier this year about an alleged fling with Sydney as they filmed their R-rated rom-com "Anyone But You" in Australia.

The speculation intensified when Glen and his GF, Gigi Paris, called it quits at the same time.

However, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ the pair were not together IRL ... and any flirting between Glen and Syd was professional, for the sake of promoting their movie.

Also, Sydney is still very loved up with her fiancé Jonathan Davino.