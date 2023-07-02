Sydney Sweeney Parties in Ibiza, Fiancé Laying Low Behind the Scenes

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sydney Sweeney Parties It Up in Ibiza ... Fiancé Laying Low BTS

7/2/2023 3:57 PM PT
4:13 PM PT -- As it turns out, Jonathan was, in fact, with Sydney during this trip ... he was just laying low. Dude popped up on other people's photo dumps ... but not hers.

Sydney Sweeney seems to be living her best life this summer -- but the question still kinda remains after this latest development ... is she living her best *single* life???

The actress posted a massive photo dump that shows her partying and enjoying herself during a recent trip to Ibiza -- where she's seen hanging out with friends and hitting the town ... be it in formal-wear, or in a bikini. Indeed, she was rockin' all sorts of looks.

Take a peek at the pics yourself ... Sydney's cheesin' from ear to ear just about every one of them, documenting everything she did -- whether it was poolside loungin, boat-ride sightseeing, surfing or dancing the night away at a concert. SS did all of it and then some.

Obviously, nothing wrong with any of this on its face -- but what becomes evident quite quickly is that her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, is nowhere to be found in the festivities. There is one guy featured who has a passing resemblance to Jon, but it's another dude altogether.

In fact, in some of these shots ... it looks like her engagement ring is also missing -- but that could be explained by the setting some of these pictures were taken in ... including at the pool, where one might presumably ditch such hardware to take a dip.

Point is ... it's interesting that JD is absent from this trip, but not necessarily a smoking gun of her relationship status. Sydney was spotted out on a date night with Jonathan just a few weeks ago in NYC -- where they seemed to be in good spirits and going strong.

She and Jon have actually surfaced a few times over the past several months -- this amid speculation something was going on between her and costar Glen Powell ... whom she shot a movie with, and who looked cozy next to her during a Spring promotional tour.

As far as we know ... she's still on with Jonathan, but man -- Sydney sure does seem unattached here. Hot girl summer, anyone??? 🥵

Originally Published -- 3:57 PM PT

