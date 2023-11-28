Micah Abbey Made Big Bucks with 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Micah Abbey not only kicked butt in this year's animated reboot "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" ... but the 16-year-old also made big bucks doing so.

According to his minors contract, obtained by TMZ, the teen star was bringing in the dough ... earning $5,000 a day for each recording session to voice the role of Donatello, with a guaranteed payday of $50K!!!

According to the contract, Micah could've scored much more from bonuses, including another $225K if the movie had hit $300M at the domestic box office.

It ended up grossing around $118M domestically, so, no bonus round for Micah.

Despite not hitting the huge box office target, the movie -- which also starred John Cena, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne -- was largely received as a treat for most fans, who've given it a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.