Micah Abbey Made Big Bucks with 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'
11/28/2023 12:20 AM PT
Micah Abbey not only kicked butt in this year's animated reboot "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" ... but the 16-year-old also made big bucks doing so.
According to his minors contract, obtained by TMZ, the teen star was bringing in the dough ... earning $5,000 a day for each recording session to voice the role of Donatello, with a guaranteed payday of $50K!!!
According to the contract, Micah could've scored much more from bonuses, including another $225K if the movie had hit $300M at the domestic box office.
It ended up grossing around $118M domestically, so, no bonus round for Micah.
Despite not hitting the huge box office target, the movie -- which also starred John Cena, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne -- was largely received as a treat for most fans, who've given it a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
And, as for talented teen Micah ... the checks will continue rolling in as he's reprising his role for the "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" series .. hitting Paramount+ next year.