John Oates Says He's Hurt By Daryl Hall's Accusations Over 'Ambush' Sale

John Oates says he's gutted by his estranged musical partner's allegations ... that he tried to secretly sell his half of a Hall & Oates enterprise.

John filed a declaration in a Tennessee court, saying he's "deeply hurt" that Daryl Hall took a private dispute they were having and made it embarrassingly public.

As we reported, Hall has gone to court over what he claims was a move by Oates to sell off his share of "Whole Oats Enterprises," the company they formed to control some of the group's assets.

Hall claims Oates ambushed him by finding a buyer whom Hall does not want. Hall got a temporary restraining order, halting the sale until a judge could determine whether Oates had the right to make the deal.

In his declaration, Oates says, "Daryl has consistently and publicly been adamant about being perceived as an individual rather than as part of a duo or group."

It was clear last year when Hall appeared on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, there was no love lost between the two.

Oates says he can't talk about the specifics, but acknowledges "Daryl and I have not seen eye to eye." Thing is ... he wants those peepers to be private eyes.

Oates insists he's trying to maintain the integrity of Hall & Oates, but he's having trouble because Hall will not work with him.