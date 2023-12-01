'Squid Game' Actor Loses 2 Toes in Gruesome, Bloody Chainsaw Accident

"Squid Game" star Geoffrey Giuliano had a real-life experience with a chainsaw that would have made even hardcore fans of his show squirm.

The 70-year-old actor is minus 2 toes after a chainsaw severed them in a bizarre accident. Seems he was doing some home renovations when a construction worker was buzzing away, but then accidentally dropped the chainsaw. Apparently, the tool hit the floor and then bounced onto Giuliano's foot, cutting off the 2 toes.

He was a bloody mess, collapsing in his own blood. He had the presence of mind to locate the 2 toes - the big one and the second one on his right foot -- place them in a paper towel, and present them to medics when they arrived.

The accident went down in Pattaya, Thailand, where he was rushed to the hospital and doctors reattached the toes.

Giuliano will undergo a second surgery Friday in Bangkok to make sure the reattachments stick.

Giuliano said, "It hurts like crazy today. The doctors told me I'm lucky to be alive, but I don't feel lucky. A chainsaw almost killed me."

Giuliano further explained the accident ... "The chainsaw flew about 8ft into the air, hit the floor, chewed up the floor, then landed on my foot, so there went the top of my big toe and second toe."