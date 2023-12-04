Joe Budden Calls NBA YoungBoy's Music Trash, Gets Violent Response From Him & Birdman

Play video content Joe Budden Podcast

Joe Budden compared NBA Youngboy's music to the lowest form of trash 💩 on his recent podcast episode ... a critique that's pissed off NBA to the highest levels of pissitivity -- and Birdman is hot too!!!

As the JBP's latest episode "Malcolm On Ice" came to a close, Joe ripped into NBA YoungBoy's music for being horrible ... with emphasis on the songs being "really, really, really, really bad!!!"

Joe maintained he didn't have anything against YoungBoy personally but painted him as a puppet his record label is using his frequent releases to spam YouTube to entice naive little kids.

The insults were enough for a rare IG response from the reclusive rap star, who's been holed up on house arrest in Utah all year.

YoungBoy informed Budden that despite his opinions, his music was still streaming very well ... and posted an Apple Music screenshot of his latest album's "Decided 2" accomplishments as proof.

He also challenged Joe to come to interview him face-to-face on "Grave Digger Mountain," but judging from his tone and name of the location, it didn't sound like a safe environment.

Birdman considers YB as a little brother in addition to a collaborator and the Cash Money Records boss also used his IG to issue threats to Joe.