LeBron James Blasts Rockets Coach Ime Udoka For Calling Him A 'Bitch'

The Saturday night tiff between LeBron James and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka all started over a "bitch" comment -- a word that the Lakers star blasted Udoka for using "so loosely."

The quarrel went down during Los Angeles' tilt with Houston at Crypto.com Arena ... after Udoka was pissed with James for pleading with officials for a foul call.

Arena microphones captured Udoka telling LeBron, "Stop crying like bitches, man" -- and during a break in the action on the court a short time later, LBJ went after Udoka.

LEAKED Audio Of Ime Udoka Trash Talking LeBron James👀:



Udoka: “Stop crying like b*tches, man”



LeBron: “We’re all grown men, that b*tch word ain’t cool”



Udoka: “Soft a** boy, stop b*tching. Acting like you’re gonna do something” pic.twitter.com/tmcFFsxpUu — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) December 3, 2023 @legendz_nba

"We're all grown men," James said to the coach, "that bitch word ain't cool. Don't use it so loosely."

Udoka, however, didn't back down ... and a heated exchange then ensued.

"What're you going to do about it?" Udoka can be heard saying.

Eventually, the referee threw Udoka out of the game after he appeared to call James "soft-ass boy."

LeBron James on what he and Ime Udoka were discussing to warrant double technical fouls tonight: “Thanksgiving.” And on the string of techs he’s been picking up - three in L.A.’s last five games: “It’s a wild season” pic.twitter.com/WbfZ00ivJk — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 3, 2023 @mcten