LeBron James Blasts Rockets Coach Ime Udoka For Calling Him A 'Bitch'

LeBron James Goes After Ime Udoka Mid-Game ... Over 'Bitch' Comment

12/4/2023 7:12 AM PT

The Saturday night tiff between LeBron James and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka all started over a "bitch" comment -- a word that the Lakers star blasted Udoka for using "so loosely."

The quarrel went down during Los Angeles' tilt with Houston at Crypto.com Arena ... after Udoka was pissed with James for pleading with officials for a foul call.

Arena microphones captured Udoka telling LeBron, "Stop crying like bitches, man" -- and during a break in the action on the court a short time later, LBJ went after Udoka.

"We're all grown men," James said to the coach, "that bitch word ain't cool. Don't use it so loosely."

Udoka, however, didn't back down ... and a heated exchange then ensued.

"What're you going to do about it?" Udoka can be heard saying.

Eventually, the referee threw Udoka out of the game after he appeared to call James "soft-ass boy."

LeBron -- who jokingly told reporters after the game that he and Udoka were discussing "Thanksgiving" during the row -- ultimately ended up with the last laugh in it all, 'cause the Lakers won, 107-97.

