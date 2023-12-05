Charlie Ward Wants Full Access To CFP Committee Meetings After FSU Snub

Play video content TMZSports.com

Seminoles legend Charlie Ward is asking for full access to College Football Playoff committee meetings going forward ... after he believes Florida State got screwed over during Sunday's selection process.

The former Heisman Trophy winner told TMZ Sports he believes full transparency following the committee's controversial pick of 12-1 Alabama over 13-0 FSU would help assuage a lot of the salty opinions that were created by the org.'s decision.

Ward -- who ended up having a successful career in the NBA after college football -- says when he was on the Florida High School Athletic Association, open-door meetings helped squelch outrage ... and now he's asking for similar from the CFP.

"A lot of our meetings are online to where people can weigh in and see what the conversations are," Ward said.

"I would like to see us open up that process so that we can hear these conversations and weigh in on the process."

Ward is not the only one who wants something done ... Florida Senator Rick Scott wrote the committee a letter, demanding the CFP provide answers following its "unprecedented exclusion" of FSU from this year's national championship race.