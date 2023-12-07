Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Whitaker Dead At 51

12/7/2023 10:47 AM PT
Keisha and Forest Whitaker Together
Forest Whitaker's ex-wife, Keisha Whitaker, who he shares three daughters and more than 20 years of marriage with has died.

Forest and Keisha's 25-year-old daughter, True, shared the devastating news, writing, "goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. the most beautiful woman in the world ... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

Keisha Whitaker
It's currently unclear how Keisha died.

Forest and Keisha tied the knot back in 1996 after meeting on the set of the 1994 film, "Blown Away" ... their other daughters are 27-year-old Sonnet and 32-year-old Autumn.

Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash
In an interview with Ebony years ago, Keisha said of Forest, “I had seen him in ‘A Rage in Harlem,'" and “Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.”

Remembering Keisha Whitaker
It was back in 2018 when Forest filed for divorce from Keisha after more than 20 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Keisha was only 51.

RIP

