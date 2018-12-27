Forest Whitaker Files for Divorce After 20+ Years of Marriage

Forest Whitaker Files Docs For Divorce From Wife Keisha Nash Whitaker

EXCLUSIVE

Actor Forest Whitaker is ending his marriage with wife Keisha Nash Whitaker after more than 20 years of matrimony.

Whitaker filed docs Thursday in Los Angeles to call it quits. The two got married in 1996 and have 3 adult daughters together. It's currently unknown what led to the split.

Whitaker cites irreconcilable differences in his divorce petition. There are no minor children, so no custody issues.

Forest and Keisha met on the set of "Blown Away" in 1994 and started dating shortly after ... they had their wedding in Jamaica.

In an interview with Ebony a few years ago, Keisha said of Forest, “I had seen him in ‘A Rage in Harlem,'" and “Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.”