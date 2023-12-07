Hunter Biden Hit With 9 Criminal Charges In Federal Tax Case

Hunter Biden has been charged with 9 crimes in connection with the DOJ's investigation into his alleged tax evasion.

President Joe Biden's son was charged with failure to pay taxes, evasion of assessment, filing false or fraudulent tax returns, among other charges.

The new case from special counsel David Weiss stems from Hunter's business dealings overseas. Prosecutors claim Hunter at one point owed $2 million to the IRS, which he apparently paid back in 2021 ... with a loan from a friend.

As we reported, Hunter was also indicted on gun charges back in September -- charged with one count of making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm, one count of making false statements to a federal firearms licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.