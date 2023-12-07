Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Scour Miami Art Scene Ahead of Move

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are scoping out the social scene around Miami ... as they get ready to put down roots in the Sunshine State.

The billionaire Amazon founder and former TV anchor arrived hand in hand Thursday at Art Basel Miami Beach ... an outing that comes after last month's announcement they're relocating to Miami.

The engaged couple were matching in denim jeans as they perused art installations ... and Lauren showed off some skin with a halter neck top and cool shades. Yeah, she's gonna do just fine in Miami.

The duo was joined by Lauren's son Nikko Gonzalez ... heading inside to check out the pricey artwork while rubbing shoulders with the city's elite on day 1 of the prestigious art event.

Weeks earlier, Jeff revealed on IG their plan to relocate to Indian Creek Island in Miami Beach ... ending his time in Seattle, the birthplace of his mega tech company.

He's been making significant preps since then -- like docking his $500-million dollar vessel in Ft. Lauderdale -- though he has yet to confirm when they actually plan to move.