Hollywood Sign Turns 100, A Look Back At The L.A. Landmark

The world-famous Hollywood Sign has officially stood tall for a century ... so take a look at how the Los Angeles landmark has aged over the past 100 years!

The SoCal icon first lit up the Hollywood Hills on December 8, 1923, originally displaying the word "Hollywoodland" ... and built by L.A. Times publisher Harry Chandler for $21k as a larger-than-life billboard for his real estate development company.

The original letters were 30 feet wide and 43 feet tall, with the metal squares held together by a frame of pipes, scaffolding, wires, and even telephone poles.

Since then, the Hollywood Sign has etched its way into showbiz lore ... and it even followed the Hollywood A-lister model by getting a few facelifts as time passed!

It's also been subject to some temporary makeovers -- including the infamous "Hollyweed" look in 2017 or the "Rams House" switch-up by the city last year after the football team's Super Bowl victory -- although that appearance didn't win folks over.