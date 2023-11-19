Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Hollywood's Biggest Celebs Fly High In Their Private Jets

Kim, Kylie, Beyoncé, T-Swift Check Out Our Private Jets ... It's The Only Way We Fly!!!

11/19/2023 12:25 AM PT
Stars Flying High -- Private Jet-Settin' Celebs
Hollywood's biggest stars are flying high these days ... eschewing commercial air travel for a more luxurious and lavish experience ... in their own private aircrafts.

Big-time celebs like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, John Travolta, Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, Rick Ross, Drake and Floyd Mayweather are among those who own their own jets ... and they get around.

Kim Kardashian's private jet is a $150 million G650ER aircraft ... the same one Jeff Bezos uses. Kim's customized her jet to her liking ... she calls it "Kim Air" and it comes with a freezer and she likes to serve her guests waffles, among other in-flight goodies. Just don't try to board with a fresh spray tan, as Kendall Jenner once found out.
Kylie Jenner dropped $72 million on her private jet back in 2020 ... it's decked out with a master suite, closet, entertainment suite, two bathrooms and has her initials embroidered in the seats. Like her big sister, Kylie calls her jet "Kylie Air" ... and the in-flight menu includes salads and pastas plus cocktails and wine.
Beyonce's not only the Queen B, she's also the queen of the skies ... her private plane is huge, with room for 15 to 19 passengers about the Bombardier Challenger 850.
Taylor Swift's got a fleet of private jets at her disposal ... which she put to good use during her Eras Tour. T-Swift has two multi-million dollar planes, which she's used for over 100 flights this year alone ... with more trips likely on the way as her tour goes overseas.
Hollywood's flush with private jet use ... check out the gallery to see who else owns their own plane.

