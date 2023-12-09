Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

12/9/2023 12:30 AM PT
What's the Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 14
Launch Gallery
Sneapy Peepers Launch Gallery
Getty

Welcome! There's no "Good Burger" being served here ... just some juicy differences of Kenan Thompson to heat up your weekend! Lace up your sneaks, and see if you can kick these minor changes to the curb wall!

Earlier this week ... the longtime comedian dropped his book, "When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown” ... and he made the press rounds in NYC to talk all about it!

Can you locate the changes? You may want to put your thinking cap on!

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Kenan Thompson photos!**

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later