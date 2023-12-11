Chair-Wielding Man From Alabama Riverfront Brawl Avoids Jail Time

The man wielding a folding chair in the infamous Alabama Riverfront brawl won't spend any time behind bars in his case ... if he completes his community service, that is.

According to court records, Reggie Bernard Ray entered a conditional guilty plea Monday, and in exchange, was hit with 50 hours of community service and a 90-day suspended sentence.

That means if he successfully completes all his community service and keeps his nose clean, he won't do any time in jail.

Play video content 8/6/23

You'll recall, Ray was seen in the viral clip earlier this year, coming to the defense of another Black man -- the co-captain of a nearby riverboat -- during a dispute with white men whose boat was blocking the riverboat from docking.

It quickly grew into a huge brawl, with Ray making a memorable appearance by swinging the chair at one of the white men ... the incident has since spawned multiple memes and even some merch.