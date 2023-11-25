Alabama Riverboat Brawl Participants Launch Merch Line

... Suing Others For Using Their Likeness

Two key people in the viral Alabama riverboat brawl are capitalizing on their newfound fame ... by hawking merch based on the infamous fight.

Reggie Ray, who was charged with disorderly conduct after being identified as the man who whacked a folding chair at several people, and Tammie Howard teamed up with attorney Jehan "J" Carter to launch the new line of merch.

Carter tells us Ray and Howard wanted to create stock of their own after seeing other people selling clothing related to the riverboat brawl -- and using their likeness -- on sites like Etsy and Amazon.

Retailing between $12.99-$59.99, the "Alabama Brawl Collection" boasts a series of mugs, water bottles, hats, sweaters, and hoodies with the most common slogan: "Fade In The Water."

Other taglines from the unisex line-up include "Lift Every Chair And Swing," "Let Freedom Swing," "Chairman For Justice," and "Nathaniel Alexander, He Invented The Folding Chair So That You Could Swing."

Play video content 8/6/23

Sizes range from S to 3XL, with the site urging people to snag the items to "celebrate the bravery of the Alabama Brawl."

Moving forward ... J Carter also tells us Reggie and Tammy have decided to take legal action against those who've used their likeness and trademarks without their consent.