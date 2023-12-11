Kylie Jenner Supports BF Timothée Chalamet at 'Wonka' L.A. Premiere, Sneaks In

Kylie Jenner's going out of her way to make sure BF Timothée Chalamet gets all the shine he deserves by skipping the flashy entrance, and all the photogs, outside the theater for his L.A. premiere of "Wonka."

The supportive GF arrived Sunday night at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood with her mom, Kris Jenner, just in time to catch the screening ... after Timothée posed away for solo snaps earlier.

The actor looked dapper in a snakeskin black suit ... and while she didn't arrive on his arm, the makeup mogul still had a penchant for matching with T ... arriving in a skintight black dress.

Spending time with the KarJenners has clearly rubbed off on the Hollywood star ... who, at the 'Wonka' Paris premiere earlier this month, wore a glam metallic chain-like top -- a style favored by Kylie and her sisters on multiple occasions.

As for T&K ... they're going strong ... with Kylie making the long-distance journey to London for his movie's British premiere recently. She also made a low-key arrival for that event.

Since their romance came to light -- the PDA-packed sighting at Beyoncé's concert was their coming out -- they've been getting more comfortable doing events as a couple ... such as tennis tournaments and supporting each other's career milestones.