Kylie Jenner Secretly Jets to London For Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Party

Kylie Jenner unsurprisingly became the center of attention Tuesday at the "Wonka" A-list after-party in London ... despite being the plus one for boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Despite missing out on the premiere, the makeup mogul made her grand entrance later in the evening ... secretly touching down at Stansted Airport on her private jet before swiftly making her way to the Royal Festival Hall for the bash.

Despite Kylie's attempts to keep a low profile at the party ... a source told Daily Mail she became the talk of the evening after heading to a private room behind a curtain to celebrate with Timothée.

"Wonka" -- hitting U.S. screens December 15 -- sees Timothée in the titular role ... tracing the character's origins from meeting his Oompa-Loompas to creating his iconic chocolate factory.

And it looks like "Wonka" will leave viewers craving more ... with early reviews hailing Timothée's portrayal as "whimsical" and "charming."

"I loooooooved #Wonka— everyone else did too right? It's so tender and entertaining with Colman a superb villain and Chalamet proving he can sing, too. Plus great songs and visuals. Take all of your kids," another wrote on X.

It's clearly a proud GF moment for Kylie, who has done her rounds supporting T since their romance came to light -- recently coming out to celebrate his 'SNL' hosting gig just weeks after he cheered her on at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards where she was honored for her designing talents.

Kylie and Timothée first sparked romance rumors in April ... and months later, they confirmed they were together with some hot and heavy PDA at Beyoncé's concert.

