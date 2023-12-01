Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Timothée Chalamet Channels Kardashian-Jenner Style for 'Wonka' Paris Premiere

Timothée Chalamet Channels KarJenner Style for 'Wonka' ... On Paris Premiere Carpet

12/1/2023 1:18 PM PT
Timothée Chalamet is spending a lot of time with girlfriend Kylie Jenner lately ...  maybe so much so, there's evidence the "Wonka" star could be taking style tips from KJ and her famous family.

Timothée hit the red carpet in Paris Friday for the premiere of "Wonka" at Cinema UCG Normandie. The actor looked sharp in black pants and a metallic chain-like top. Funny enough, the top is kinda-sorta similar to a popular look the KarJenner sisters have worn over the years -- with flashy metallic designs featuring a flowy style.

Of course, Timothee is no stranger to being fashion forward and pushing the envelope ... especially at his premieres.

Speaking of the "Wonka" movie ... TC's girlfriend Kylie attended the premiere in London earlier this week -- jetting overseas to watch the flick and attend the after-party.

The two have certainly gotten more comfortable going out in public over the last few months ... hitting tennis tournaments and various parties.

One big thing we've yet to see though, is the two together on a red carpet ... there are still plenty of "Wonka" premieres coming up, so maybe it'll happen.

In the meantime, we just gotta appreciate TC channeling Kylie with his wardrobe.

