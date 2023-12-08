Timothée Chalamet Announces Game Of The Year At Award Show, The Winner Is ...

Play video content The Game Awards

The 2023 Game Awards went to Hollywood Thursday night ... and some huge stars like Timothée Chalamet and Anthony Mackie were on hand for one of the biggest nights in gaming!

The Game Awards went down last night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles ... and Chalamet did some heavy lifting, crowning 2023's Game of the Year, "Baldur's Gate 3!"

The Larian Studios game, an RPG, was released in early August, and with millions of players, it's one of the most played games on Steam.

Mackie, who stars in "Twisted Metal," a TV show based on the late '90s Playstation game, presented an award to one of the most talked about games of the year (for better or worse) -- Cyberpunk 2077.

CP was named the Best Ongoing Game.

HBO's "The Last of Us" was another big winner ... taking home the award for Best Adaptation for their 9-episode series, which beat out films like "Gran Turismo" (starring David Harbour) and "Super Mario Bros.," an animated movie starring Chris Pratt.

Of course, "The Last Of Us," based on the game of the same title, was one of the most celebrated shows of last year, with actor Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey playing the roles of Joel and Ellie.

Don't expect the blurring of the lines between the gaming world and Hollywood to slow down, either ... more adaptations are on the way!

In fact, Fallout and Borderlands are expected to drop in 2024. Sequels to Sonic the Hedgehog and the Halo series are also expected next year ... meaning the '24 award show should be awesome.